Whittier Trust Co. Sells 77,671 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,671 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3,881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 155,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79,712 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Malibu Boats by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBUU. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

