Whittier Trust Co. Sells 84,255 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PMT. B. Riley cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE PMT opened at $11.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.52%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -97.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.