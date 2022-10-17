Whittier Trust Co. Sells 865 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $61.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

