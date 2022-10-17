Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RINF opened at $33.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

