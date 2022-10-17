Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 10,890.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

WIX opened at $70.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $207.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

