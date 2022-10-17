Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $256,611,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,089 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.53.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $106.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $151.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

