11,046 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.63. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

