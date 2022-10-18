14,300 Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $685,960.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,625.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,204,398 shares of company stock worth $39,650,954. 46.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

