14,563 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Steelcase in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 700,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 205.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Trading Down 0.1 %

SCS stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

