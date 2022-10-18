14,700 Shares in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $118,000.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

ESTE stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cypress Investments, Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,503,891.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at $187,839,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.