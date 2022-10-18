16,700 Shares in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $84,039,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 653,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $8,462,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $521.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a current ratio of 17.09. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 55.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

