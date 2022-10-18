20,400 Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 46.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 111,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in MRC Global by 16.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $340,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in MRC Global by 21.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,759,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MRC Global Price Performance

In other news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $757.19 million, a PE ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 2.04. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More

