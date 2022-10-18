2,442 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.16.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

