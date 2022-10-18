28,305 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.39. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.