3,018 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

