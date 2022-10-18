3M (MMM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. 3M has set its FY22 guidance at $10.30-10.80 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 461.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 69,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 57,070 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

