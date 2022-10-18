47,100 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

