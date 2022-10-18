49,283 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

