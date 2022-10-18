4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FDMT. SVB Leerink downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,583.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.