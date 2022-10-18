5,069 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,621,000 after buying an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,012,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,419,000 after buying an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,185,000 after buying an additional 638,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

