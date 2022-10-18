51,100 Shares in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVC. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,076,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 165,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
Entravision Communications Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $370.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.
Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Entravision Communications Company Profile
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
