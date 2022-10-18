54,900 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 393.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,420,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 1,132,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Roy Mcniven bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

TTI stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.61 million, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

