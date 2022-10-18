6,090 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,393,000 after purchasing an additional 158,769 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ NFE opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.