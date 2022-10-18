6,090 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,393,000 after purchasing an additional 158,769 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.
New Fortress Energy Price Performance
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 40.40%.
New Fortress Energy Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.