6,324 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Price Performance

PUMP stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $997.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.