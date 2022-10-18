89,074 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,003,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,742,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.55. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

