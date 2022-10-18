92,072 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 92,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,843,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Radian Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,078,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,374,000 after buying an additional 511,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.
RDN opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
