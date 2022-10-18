ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $430.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ACCO Brands by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 459,967 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 160.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 431,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 265,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 247,609 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 94.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 247,444 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

