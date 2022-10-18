ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.67 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.43.

ACM Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.80. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,235.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

