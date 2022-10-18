Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given New CHF 28 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 30 to CHF 28 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.28.

AHEXY opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.29. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

