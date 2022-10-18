Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $332.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $332.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.78.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $293.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.46. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

