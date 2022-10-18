Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.99. Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 26,235 shares traded.

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12. The stock has a market cap of C$17.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.