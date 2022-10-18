Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.22 million, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.50. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.73%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $106,853.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,194.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,119 shares of company stock worth $575,323. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

