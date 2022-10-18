Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Aemetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $6.41 on Monday. Aemetis has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 138,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.