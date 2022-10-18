Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Raised to €125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €113.00 ($115.31) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €130.00 ($132.65) to €142.00 ($144.90) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €115.00 ($117.35) to €113.00 ($115.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($123.47) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.60.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $122.59 on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day moving average is $136.89.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.