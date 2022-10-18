Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stake Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,124,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Agiliti by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 47,540 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of AGTI opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

