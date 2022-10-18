Agilysys (AGYS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Agilysys to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 23.97%. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 242.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 20.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 34.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agilysys by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Agilysys by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

