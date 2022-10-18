Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price upped by Barclays from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.1 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 127,432 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

