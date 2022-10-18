Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance

AIPUY opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

