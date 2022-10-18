Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance
AIPUY opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.
About Airports of Thailand Public
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airports of Thailand Public (AIPUY)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.