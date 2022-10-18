Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Aixtron Trading Up 2.6 %

ETR AIXA opened at €25.40 ($25.92) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.53. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 52 week high of €27.99 ($28.56).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

