Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.54

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and traded as high as $27.90. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 37,503 shares traded.

Ajinomoto Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

