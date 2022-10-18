Alaska Air Group (ALK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4,862.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 258,941 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,707,000 after acquiring an additional 199,558 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 327.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 356,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.
ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
