Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.83.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $6.85 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.