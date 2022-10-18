Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 113.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.78.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $137.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

