Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OROCF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allkem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allkem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Allkem Stock Up 4.9 %

OROCF stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Allkem has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

