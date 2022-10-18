Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,451 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.95 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 60.27%. Equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

