Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 118,186 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tapestry by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2,507.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

