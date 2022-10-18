Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $4.68 Million in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth $210,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $336,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

