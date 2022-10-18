Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 485,703 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,448 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,296,000 after acquiring an additional 669,035 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

