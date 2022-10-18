Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 165,911 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,911 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,043,000 after buying an additional 297,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after buying an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after buying an additional 312,668 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,209,000 after purchasing an additional 87,303 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 102.7% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,325,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

