Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 87,276 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,276 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Change Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.